3 miles of Fayetteville Outer Loop opens Wednesday – 3 months ahead of schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A nearly three-mile new stretch of Interstate 295 is opening Wednesday – three months ahead of schedule.

The Fayetteville Outer Loop, also known as I-295, currently ends at Cliffdale Road. Wednesday afternoon, 2.7 miles will open and extend to Raeford Road, west of the Veterans Affairs hospital.

Drivers will be able to hop onto I-295 and travel to the Cliffdale Road interchange, which opened in November, and northward to Interstate 95.

“This vital urban loop continues to improve mobility and reduce traffic congestion in town,” said Grady Hunt, the area’s representative on N.C. Board of Transportation. “With this new segment, people living in Hoke County and western Cumberland County will be able to get to Fort Bragg more quickly.”

The Fayetteville Outer Loop will eventually stretch 39 miles. The first segment opened in 2003.

The project includes completing several bridges that remain under construction south of Raeford Road. That portion of I-295 will open after the North Carolina Department of Transportation completes the segment extending south of Raeford Road to Camden Road, which will have an interchange. The NCDOT currently is scheduled to award a construction contract for that segment in August 2022.

According to the NCDOT, the Federal Highway Administration has allowed them to designate the entire Outer Loop as I-295. The department will eventually replace the older “N.C. 295” signs with ones with the interstate shield.

