3 rob victim at gunpoint at Fayetteville motel

The three men involved in the robbery in a photo from Fayetteville police.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men — two of which had guns — used a fake story to get a man to open a motel room door and rob him in November, Fayetteville police said Friday.

The incident was reported around 2 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2019, at the Quality Inn along the 2900 block of Sigman Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The police said, “one of the suspects knocked on the victim’s hotel room door and said a family member of the victim asked him to go by and check on the victim.”

However, the suspect left and returned several minutes later — again knocking on the victim’s motel door.

“The victim opened the door where two suspects pointed handguns at the victim and forced him back into the hotel room,” the news release said.

The suspects stole cash and property from the victim.

Fayetteville detectives are asking for help identifying the suspects involved in a personal robbery.

More headlines from CBS17.com: