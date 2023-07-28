HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hope Mills Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in robbing a pharmacy on Wednesday.

Police said on Wednesday shortly before 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the Clinic Pharmacy located at 3736 South Main Street regarding an armed robbery. Police discovered that three suspects were involved.

Two of the suspects are pictured on surveillance video and the driver supplied the getaway car. Police said the driver was wearing all black with purple latex gloves on.

Officers said the suspects backed a black Kia Sportage into a spot on the side of the building. The suspects then got out of the car carrying empty bags.

(Hope Mills Police Department)

(Hope Mills Police Department)

(Hope Mills Police Department)

Police said the suspect wearing all black presented a handgun when he entered the building. The suspects took several types of controlled substances and cash before leaving the pharmacy.

Police said they drove along West Patterson Street before turning left on Ellison Street heading south.

No pharmacy staff or customers were injured.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Hope Mills Police Department’s Detective division at 910-425-4103 or submit their tip anonymously to Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.