3 shot at Fayetteville strip club following ‘disturbance,’ police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people were shot following a “disturbance” at a strip club in Fayetteville, according to police.

Police said their officers were flagged down at 1:14 a.m. by a victim who told them he had been shot at Sparky’s, located at 740 Bragg Blvd.

A police investigation has since revealed that “there was a disturbance between known parties at the establishment which resulted in an assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle,” officials said in a release.

While police were investigating the altercation and shooting, a second person showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. It was determined that the injury was connected to what happened at Sparky’s, police said.

A third person, who police said was a “bystander,” was also shot, but they were treated at the hospital and released.

Police said both the victim and the person they’re investigating as the suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

This is at least the third shooting at Sparky’s in the last 14 months.

A man was shot multiple times at the club on Jan. 1, 2020, according to police at the time.

A few weeks later, a 34-year-old Raleigh man was shot in the abdomen following a fight at the club on Feb. 19, 2020.

Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The suspect has not been identified by police at this time and it’s not clear what charges they will face.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective E. Freda at (910) 309-2542 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.