3 sought, victim in critical condition after robbery at Fayetteville Family Dollar, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A victim is in critical condition after he was attacked during a robbery just outside a Family Dollar store in Fayetteville Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 12:50 p.m. Thursday at the Family Dollar at 2893 Owen Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“The investigation has revealed three suspects watch the victim pay for items and leave,” the news release said “Once outside, one of the suspects assaults the victim causing him to strike his head on the ground.”

The items were then stolen from the victim and the trio of suspects fled in a silver Dodge Magnum with a black left front rim, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

Police released images of the suspects and their getaway car Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to contact Detective Freda at (910) 309-2542 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).