FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A total of 12 units have suffered severe damage after a fire erupted at an apartment complex in Fayetteville Friday afternoon.

Stewart’s Creek Apartments, which features three-story buildings, saw crews battle a massive fire for more than an hour that affected 12 units with the fire or resulting water damage, a CBS 17 crew on scene said.

At this time, emergency crews are unsure how many people are impacted, but the Red Cross is already at the scene assisting.

Photos from the scene showed heavy damage to the roof of one apartment building.

Ray Duffy/CBS 17



This is a breaking news story.