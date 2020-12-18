34-year-old woman may have info on killing of Fayetteville teen, police say

Jimel “Mister” Jones in a photo from Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help with locating a 34-year-old woman who may have information on the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Fayetteville.

The shooting was reported just before 6:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Amanda Circle on Dec. 13, according to Fayetteville police.

“A dark-colored sedan with spoke-style rims stopped in the roadway in front of the residence where the group of subjects was hanging out,” police said in a news release.

Multiple shots were fired from the car towards the residence.

Jimel “Mister” Jones, 17, was hit by gunfire. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.

Krystle Bennetti (FPD)

The suspects fled in the car toward Raintree Drive before officers arrived.

On Friday, Fayetteville police said Krystle Bennetti may have information on the shooting.

Bennetti has not been charged in connection with this case.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bennetti is asked to call or text Detective J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539, or email at jarnold@ci.fay.nc.us anytime day or night. Anonymous tips can be called in through Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).