3rd arrest made in Fayetteville murder after suspect turns himself in

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The third suspect wanted in connection with a May murder in Fayetteville turned himself in on Thursday afternoon, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Jaylin Maleek Bailey Murphy, 26, of Reidsville, was wanted for murder in the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Daniel Christopher Sulton. He is now charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Jaylin Maleek Bailey Murphy (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

The shooting was reported on May 15 just before 11:10 p.m. in the 3000-block of Spearfish Drive in the Taylor’s Creek neighborhood, according to a statement from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding deputies found Sulton suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was transported to the hospital where he died, deputies said.

Authorities say the person responsible for the shooting was driving a white 2009-2013 Nissan Altima.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office identified three suspects in Sulton’s death:

Jaylin Maleek Baily Murphy, 26, of Reidsville

Jeremy Miller, 20, of Gibsonville

Jermaine Miller, 20, of Gibsonville

Fayetteville police found Jeremy Miller Monday at 1 a.m. in a Nissan Altima at Mazarick Park.

He was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Jermaine Miller and Jeremy Miller (CCSO)

He’s being held without bond.

Jermaine Miller turned himself into the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and was charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, and common law robbery.

He is also being held without bond.

Murphy was considered to be on the run before turning himself in around 4:50 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

Murphy is currently being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center. His first court appearance is set for Friday afternoon.

This investigation is ongoing, and homicide detectives would like to hear from anyone with information. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office encourages witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact them at (910) 321-6592. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may submit tips to the Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or by calling (910) 483- TIPS (8477).