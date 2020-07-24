3rd suspect arrested month after deadly Spring Lake double shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A third person was arrested Friday a month after a June shooting in Spring Lake that left one person dead and another injured, police said.

U.S. Marshals arrested Jarad Sequan Simmons Friday in the area of Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville. He was charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and conspiracy, a news release said.

The double shooting happened June 24 just after 2:30 p.m. along the 1100 block of N. Bragg Boulevard at the Southwinds Plaza. Officers arrived to the scene to find a man inside a business “suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body,” Spring Lake police said.

First responders administered CPR but the man — identified as 20-year-old Herbert Goodson, of Columbia, South Carolina — died at the scene. Deshawn Jones, 20, of Fort Bragg, was shot in the leg. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was treated and released, police said.

Montre Javon Moody, 26, and Joseph Marquan Coverson, 25, were arrested on June 29. Both were charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and conspiracy. Moody was also charged with accessory after the fact, police said.

Coverson had been shot during the incident.

Spring Lake police are still asking for the public’s help with the case. Anyone with information on the murder is asked to call detectives at 910-436-0350 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

Courtesy: Spring Lake Police Department

More headlines from CBS17.com: