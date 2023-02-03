FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is the third person in less than a month to be charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County.

Alexis Nideyah Beard, 22, was arrested and charged at 9:51 a.m. on Friday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Beard was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and received a $5,000 unsecured bond. She has a court appearance March 13 at 9 a.m.

The sheriff’s office told CBS 17 that it could not provide any more information about Beard’s arrest because it is an open and active case.

This follows the arrest of two women in January for trespassing on a school bus.

Gianetta Yvonne Frederick was arrested and charged Jan. 10. She was charged with disorderly conduct at school and resisting a public officer.

Brittany Nicole Smart was charged Jan. 11 for trespassing on a school bus.