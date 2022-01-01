4 adults, 1 child displaced in Fayetteville house fire on New Year’s Eve

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Five Fayetteville residents were displaced New Year’s Eve after a two-story home caught on fire.

Fayetteville and Stoney Point Fire Departments responded to the 2500 block of Larwood Drive to find fire coming from the home at approximately 7:12 p.m. Friday.

The departments did not say where they saw flames coming from upon arrival or how long it took to put out the blaze. However, the fire has been put out at this time and an investigation is underway.

Four adults and one child have been displaced.