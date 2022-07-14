FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were arrested Thursday after the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant.

On Thursday, the search warrant executed at a home in Fayetteville off of Camden Road revealed and recovered 7.9 grams of fentanyl, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Reginald Raye Townsend, Jr., 28, on charges of trafficking fentanyl by possession, trafficking fentanyl by manufacture and possession of drug paraphernalia, officials said.

Reginald Raye Townsend, Jr. Photo from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Oneil Williams. Photo from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Megan Danielle Beale. Photo from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Michelle Lee Roberts. Photo from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Townsend Jr. was also wanted by Fayetteville police for two counts of interfering with emergency communication, larceny from the person, larceny of motor vehicle, possession of stolen motor vehicle and break or enter a motor vehicle, the news release said.

Townsend Jr. is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $211,000 secured bond. He is scheduled for a court appearance on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office said that the following individuals were arrested at the residence for outstanding warrants:

Christopher Oneil Williams, 32, who was wanted out of Cumberland County for probation violation, parole violation, breaking or entering, second-degree trespass and misdemeanor larceny. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $53,000 secured bond. His first appearance is on July 18 at the Cumberland County Courthouse;

Megan Danielle Beale, 29, who was wanted out of Robeson County for involuntary manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury, driving while license revoked, seat belt violation and driving left of center. Beale is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $51,000 secured bond. Her first appearance is July 19 at the Robeson County Courthouse;

Michelle Lee Roberts, 40, was wanted out of Cumberland County for breaking or entering and second degree trespass. Roberts was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond. A court date is also set for July 18 at the Cumberland County Courthouse.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 910-677-5525.