FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged with murder and drunk driving one day after a woman was killed in a car crash, police say.

The Fayetteville Police Department on Tuesday charged Christopher Fields, 31, with four charges after the wreck that killed 50-year-old Rhonda Ashford of Fayetteville.

Fields is charged with second-degree murder, driving while impaired, reckless driving and driving on a revoked/suspended license. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a $250,000 secured bond.

Police say more charges could be coming as more information is gathered.

The wreck took place at around 8 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Langdon Street, police said. Authorities say Ashford died at the scene and a silver sedan that came to rest in the front yard of a home showed a heavily damaged front end.

Ijams Street to Edgecombe Avenue on Langdon Street reopened early Tuesday after police closed it following the crash.