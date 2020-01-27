4 children found wandering alone in road, Fayetteville woman charged, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is facing child abuse charges after four children under 8 were found walking in a road Saturday a half-mile from their home, police say.
The incident was reported Saturday around noon when the four children, ages 8, 6, 5 and 2, were found “walking in the road,” according to Fayetteville police.
Residents near the 600 block of Pritchett Road called in the incident to police, according to officers and an arrest report.
When police arrived, the woman showed up at the scene and was taken into custody, police said.
Venaysia Schaquetta Sinclair, 27, of the 6100 block of Hilco Drive, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of child abuse.
She was held on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
