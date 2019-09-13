4 Cumberland County schools dismissing early over ‘water system issue,’ officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Four schools in Fayetteville are dismissing early on Friday due to a “water system issue,” according to a Cumberland County Schools official.

Howard Hall Elementary, Pine Forest Middle School, Pine Forest High School and Longhill Elementary School are all letting out three hours early because of a Fayetteville Public Works Commission water system issue that is impacting those four Fayetteville schools, officials said.

Some of the schools have low water pressure and some don’t have water at all.

The schools are still providing lunch but will be doing so earlier than normal. They are also providing bottled water to students.

