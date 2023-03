WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Cumberland County that happened Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 13 at Hayfield Road near Eastover.

(Gilat Melamed/CBS 17)

The crash involved a commercial motor vehicle and four people are dead. Highway Patrol did not release additional information.

CBS 17 is sending a crew to the scene. Check back for updates.