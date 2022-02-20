4 displaced after Sunday morning Fayetteville fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people have been displaced after the Fayetteville Fire Department said a working fire on an apartment roof upgraded to a working fire throughout the unit early Sunday morning.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. crews arrived at the 200 block of Davis Street in Fayetteville to find smoke coming from the roof of a unit. The crew on scene quickly upgraded the incident to a working fire upon arrival after flames were found in the attic, a release said.

However, the use of suppression tactics by the fire department quickly put out the fire and limited the overall damage to an estimated $5,000.

All four occupants who have been temporarily displaced were out of the unit upon arrival by the responding unit, the release said. No one suffered injuries.

The origin of the fire is unknown and the investigation remains ongoing.