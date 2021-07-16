4 displaced, dog rescued as lightning strike triggers house fire in Cumberland County

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A lightning strike caused a house fire that damaged a Cumberland County home Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Dobbin Holmes Road, which is northeast of Fayetteville, according to the fire chief with Eastover Fire Department.

No one was inside when the lightning caused the fire, but a Dachshund dog was rescued by fire crews.

Four people are now displaced from the home, which is in an area west of Interstate 95 and south of Interstate 295.

Fire crews appeared to attack the blaze from the roof.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar