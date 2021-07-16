4 displaced, dog rescued as lightning strike triggers house fire in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A lightning strike caused a house fire that damaged a Cumberland County home Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Dobbin Holmes Road, which is northeast of Fayetteville, according to the fire chief with Eastover Fire Department.

No one was inside when the lightning caused the fire, but a Dachshund dog was rescued by fire crews.

Four people are now displaced from the home, which is in an area west of Interstate 95 and south of Interstate 295.

Fire crews appeared to attack the blaze from the roof.

No one was injured.