4 displaced in Fayetteville apartment fire Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people are displaced after a small bedroom fire ignited an apartment in Fayetteville, the local fire department said.

The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to 124 Ridgeway Drive at 10 a.m. Saturday and found a small fire in a second-floor bedroom.

There was no visible fire or smoke upon arrival, but units were able to quickly locate the fire and put it out, the department release said. They said the damage of the fire is approximately $5,000.

The fire department did not release the ages of the four displaced, but CBS 17 has reached out and will update this story when more information becomes available.