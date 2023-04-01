FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A home in Fayetteville was destroyed by a fire during high winds Saturday evening, officials said.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Merry Maple Lane, according to Fayetteville fire officials.

When crews arrived, heavy flames were showing from the home.

About 25 firefighters were at the scene and there were windy conditions, officials said. However, the fire was contained to the home itself.

Four dogs died in the fire. No people were at home at the time of the blaze.

There were no injuries to firefighters. The cause of the fire is being investigated.