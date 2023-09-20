FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that happened late Tuesday night.

Around 10 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at a gas station on Ramsey Street. After arriving, deputies said they found two people with gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

About 30 minutes later, deputies responded to another shooting at the Cumberland Towers on Cumberland Creek Drive in Fayetteville. Deputies said they found two people with gunshot wounds and they were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Crime scene tape marks off a shooting scene at Cumberland Towers. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

The Hope Mills Police Department is assisting with the investigation into the apartment shooting. Deputies did not say if there are suspects in custody. It is unknown if both shootings are related.