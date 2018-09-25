4 injured after Jeep and pickup truck in head-on crash in Fayetteville

Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Police say that four people were taken to an area hospital after a Jeep and pickup truck collided head-on in Fayetteville Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened just before 4:50 p.m. on Hope Mills Road near Cottonwood Drive, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

The 51-year-old man who was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was in critical condition at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The 31-year-old man who was driving a Jeep Cherokee was in fair condition at the same hospital.

Two passengers in the Jeep, a 26-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, were in fair and critical condition respectively. They were also taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, police said.

Hope Mills Road was closed until 7:15 p.m.

Police are investigating the crash. No one has been charged as of Tuesday night.