Cumberland County News

4 injured after Jeep and pickup truck in head-on crash in Fayetteville

By:

Posted: Sep 25, 2018 07:53 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2018 07:53 PM EDT

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Police say that four people were taken to an area hospital after a Jeep and pickup truck collided head-on in Fayetteville Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened just before 4:50 p.m. on Hope Mills Road near Cottonwood Drive, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

The 51-year-old man who was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was in critical condition at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The 31-year-old man who was driving a Jeep Cherokee was in fair condition at the same hospital.

Two passengers in the Jeep, a 26-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, were in fair and critical condition respectively. They were also taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, police said.

Hope Mills Road was closed until 7:15 p.m.

Police are investigating the crash. No one has been charged as of Tuesday night.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

North Carolina News Headlines

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center