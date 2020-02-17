4 injured in plane crash during aviation careers day in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Three “young adults” and a pilot were injured in a plane crash on Monday during an aviation careers day program near Fayetteville, county officials said.

Three participants in a Workforce Development program and a pilot were injured during the crash at Cape Fear Aviation, located at 7154 Butler Nursery Rd.

One of the passengers on board was the grandson of the Chief of the Gray’s Creek Fire Department, officials tell CBS 17.

Those injured were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The extent of their injuries were not released

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the four young adults injured in today’s accident,” Cumberland County officials said in a release.

