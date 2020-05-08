4 officers test positive for COVID-19 at Cumberland County Jail

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials said Friday that four workers at the Cumberland County Jail had tested positive for COVID-19.

A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said that the four detention officers were now recovering at home and that contact tracing was underway.

Officials said the jail has temperature checks in place for people entering the facility.

“We will continue conducting health screenings and working with the health department to determine if additional precautionary measures are needed and will monitor inmates and staff,” Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said in the news release.

One of the four workers started to feel sick from COVID-19 while at home, officials aid.

“Per established procedure, the employee alerted their supervisor as soon as they began feeling unwell, and they were told not to report to work,” the news release said.

Officials said that no inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

