Breaking News
4 people, including 2 juveniles, injured in Fayetteville crash

4 people, including 2 juveniles, injured in Fayetteville crash

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people, including two juveniles, suffered serious injuries in a crash in Fayetteville Monday evening, police said.

A vehicle traveling north on Hope Mills Road collided with a vehicle turning left from Ashton Road. The crash happened at about 6:11 p.m., Fayetteville police said.

Both drivers and two juvenile passengers in one of the vehicles were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with serious injuries. The injuries suffered by one of the juveniles are life-threatening, police said.

The identities of both drivers are begin withheld as police investigate.

Hope Mills Road between Ashton Road and Pala Verde Drive was closed until about 9 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar

Don't Miss