4 people, including 2 juveniles, injured in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people, including two juveniles, suffered serious injuries in a crash in Fayetteville Monday evening, police said.

A vehicle traveling north on Hope Mills Road collided with a vehicle turning left from Ashton Road. The crash happened at about 6:11 p.m., Fayetteville police said.

Both drivers and two juvenile passengers in one of the vehicles were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with serious injuries. The injuries suffered by one of the juveniles are life-threatening, police said.

The identities of both drivers are begin withheld as police investigate.

Hope Mills Road between Ashton Road and Pala Verde Drive was closed until about 9 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information is released.





