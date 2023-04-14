FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they are looking for four males involved in a shooting earlier this month.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on April 6 at a basketball court in the 700 block of Langdon Street, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release Friday.

The shooting took place as several people were playing basketball when four males got out of a “dark-colored” van and began shooting at the basketball court.

Before police arrived, the victims and suspects fled. Police said no gunshot injuries were reported at hospitals.

Police released two photos Friday, including one of the van that was used.

Photo courtesy: Fayetteville Police Dept.

Photo courtesy: Fayetteville Police Dept.

Officers said anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective S. Berrios at (910) 703-6243 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).