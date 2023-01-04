FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville has spent close to $80,000 dealing with stray shopping carts around the city.

Between May 2020 and October 2022, city staff reported they collected more than 1,000 shopping carts abandoned across Fayetteville.

The issue is not new. In 2019, Mayor Mitch Colvin brought attention to stolen and dumped carts to city council after noticing carts and debris piling up, especially along Ramsey Street.

In 2020, best practices to control stray carts were established through a memorandum of agreement with retailers but that has since expired.

On Tuesday, council heard a presentation on research conducted for a potential new ordinance for errant carts. Council directed staff to bring back an ordinance recommendation for consideration.

During that presentation, staff explained picking up carts costs them time and money. By their estimates, staff determined the collection and recovery of shopping carts takes a minimum of two employee work hours. They said this translates to $78 per cart recovery.

With more than 1,000 carts recovered since May 2020, they said they’ve spent a total of $78,468 recovering carts. Staff said that cost did not include disposal fee or equipment fees needed to clean up the carts.

While removing of a shopping cart from its premises is illegal under North Carolina law, staff said no cities or counties in the state have passed ordinances to manage shopping-cart issues.

Staff noted in their presentation that shopping-cart ordinances fall into three categories:

A retailer must have a plan to contain and collect errant shopping carts.

The city imposes fines and penalties for abandoned or errant shopping carts.

A retailer must have a system in place to contain shopping carts and prevent the from being abandoned.

Councilmember Courtney Banks-McLaughlin noted she’d like to see retailers held accountable rather than just fining.

“That shouldn’t fall to the cities. We have other things — other priorities we need to focus on and not using our staff to go around the city picking up carts,” Banks-McLaughlin said.