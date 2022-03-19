GODWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of gallons of hog waste sludge spilled on a road in Cumberland County Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. along Burnett Road near N.C. 82/Main Street, just northwest of Godwin, according to Godwin-Falcon Fire Department and Cumberland County officials.

Two tractors owned by the same business were traveling along Burnett Road spreading hog lagoon waste onto fields for fertilizer at the time, according to fire officials.

The two tractors collided and one flipped, spilling a trailer of 4,000 gallons of hog waste sludge into a ditch and on Burnett Road, according to fire and Cumberland County officials.

No one was injured. Burnett Road was closed until about 6 p.m.

An environmental technician from Fayetteville Public Works Commission responded to the scene.

Crews were cleaning up the spill Saturday night.