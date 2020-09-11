5 arrested in Cumberland County drug trafficking sting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Five men were arrested after Cumberland County deputies seized narcotics and cash in a drug trafficking sting.

The men listed below face charges alleging drug trafficking and conspiracy to distribute various controlled substances:

Charles Dexter Underwood 49, Fayetteville, N.C.

Christopher Alan Hoffman, 46, Parkton, N.C.

Maurice Laquan Mclean, 28, Fayetteville, N.C.

Garry Jermaine Alford, 47, Fayetteville, N.C.

David Ray Holmes, 30, Autryville, N. C.

Charles Dexter Underwood

Christopher Alan Hoffman

Maurice Laquan Mclean

Garry Jermaine Alford

David Ray Holmes

The investigation, conducted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration, targeted a drug trafficking organization that allegedly conspired to distribute various controlled substances including crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in the Deep Creek Road area of Fayetteville.

Throughout the investigation, six search warrants were conducted on properties allegedly involved in drug trafficking, according to a news release.

Authorities seized narcotics with an estimated street value of more than $150,000 and large sums of currency.

“We have been focused on keeping the community and our personnel safe during this pandemic, but make no mistake; there is still police work to be done,” Sheriff Ennis Wright said “We are getting it done”

There are more arrests expected from this investigation, the release said.