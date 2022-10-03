FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people have been displaced from their home after a car fire spread to their house in Fayetteville early Monday morning, fire officials say.

At about 1:34 a.m., firefighters say they were called to the 800 block of Varsity Drive to find a car fire fully involved.

Officials said the car was under a car port and the fire spread to the house.

There were no injuries, according to reports.

Fire officials say they called the Red Cross to assist the five people displaced, who are all adults.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.