FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people are displaced after a fire broke out early Monday morning in Fayetteville, officials say.

At 3:41 a.m., officials responded to a structure fire on Sawtooth Drive, which is at Kings Pointe Apartments. After arriving, officials said they did not find anything on the outside of the complex.

During the investigation, crews found a fire in the bottom unit of the complex. A working fire was declared to bring more units to the scene. The fire is under control and is being investigated by the Fayetteville Fire Department investigation team.

Officials said the damages totaled $15,000 and The Red Cross is assisting five displaced residents. No one was injured during the fire.