FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Fayetteville Fire Department say five people are displaced after a fire at their home early Saturday morning.

At about 4:30 a.m., fire crews were called to the scene at the 8400 block of Amish Drive.

When they arrived, firefighters said heavy fire was showing from the home and they dispatched additional units.

Four adults and a 10-year-old escaped the home before fire crews arrived, according to reports.

Fire officials say no one was injured in the fire.

They say they have contacted the Red Cross to assist the five people displaced from the home.