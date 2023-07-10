FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people are hurt and over 15 people are displaced after a fire broke out in a Fayetteville apartment building Monday morning, officials say.

On Monday at 5:18 a.m., the Fayetteville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire located at Summertime Apartments at 6547 Jeffrey Drive.

After arriving, firefighters saw heavy fire visible from the exterior of a two story, eight unit apartment building. Additional units were dispatched to help the firefighters.

Crew members rescued civilians and some occupants self evaluated. Five civilians were injured and over 15 residents are displaced. The Red Cross along with property management are assisting the displaced residents.

Officials said the building is a total loss. Firefighters remain on scene to conduct salvage and overhaul operations.

Firefighters will conduct an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire after suppression operations are completed.