FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were busted in a month-long investigation in Fayetteville in which various drugs were seized — including fentanyl and mushrooms, police said Friday.

The drug raid took place on Penfield Drive, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

The five people arrested face a total of 22 felony drug and weapons charges, police said.

In addition to Oxycodone, Xanax, and marijuana, was nearly $7,000 in cash.

Photo from Fayetteville police

Police said they also seized a stolen “AR-15 Rifle with Green Tip Rounds.” Green Tip Rounds have armor-piercing capabilities.

Here is a full list of the items that were sized during the bust:

4 grams of Psilocybin (mushrooms)

6 Oxycodone tablets

10 Xanax tablets

2.52 lbs of marijuana Edibles

14.6 lbs of marijuana

13.27 grams of fentanyl

$6,852.00

1 AR-15 Rifle with Green Tip Rounds that had previously been reported stolen

Also involved in the arrests were the Fayetteville Police Department’s Cross Creek District Community Empowerment Response Team (CERT), the Narcotic Vice Suppression Unit and the Cross Creek District Property Unit Detectives.

Police said more information about the raid would be released in the future.