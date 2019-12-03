5 people, 3 pets safe after fire at Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Five people were displaced from their Fayetteville home following a fire Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. along the 7200 block of Spring Water Court. Battalion Chief Brian Mims said the fire spread from the fireplace into the chimney and then into the attic. Five people and three pets escaped unharmed.

“With the season coming about and the cold temperatures approaching, it is extremely important to make sure that everything that you’re doing to stay warm has proper ventilation inspections and there’s nothing there to cause additional damage or harm.”

