5 years later, Fayetteville family still wants accountability after mom mailed wrong medicine

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Getting medications shipped right to your door is an easy and convenient option for many.

But what happens when the wrong medications are sent? A Fayetteville man said his mother died because of a mail-order pharmacy’s mistake.

“I see what my mom had to go through, and through it all she still was a strong woman,” Michael Small said of his mother, Bertha.

Bertha Small.

A strong woman, with a sharp mind, until six medications that weren’t hers were sent to her house by mistake.

Michael said his 74-year-old mother had a kidney disease and was on dialysis, but her health was stable until she took the wrong pills. She normally received her prescriptions in the mail, so she took the wrong pills thinking they were hers.

“Once she took the pills, everything was like a cascade downward,” said Fayetteville Attorney Marshall Pitts.

Bertha hadn’t been able to walk in years, but after taking the medication that was meant for hypertension, Michael said her blood pressure dropped and her mind was never the same.

“When she got sick, she started hallucinating,” Small said.

“She got up and attempted to walk, and she fell and broke her leg in two places,” Pitts said.

She was hospitalized, had several infections, and died weeks later in January 2014.

“When she left the world, she had no idea who they were or who her children or her family were. So, it was a very painful thing to watch and see for the family members,” Pitts said.

Small filed a lawsuit against WellDyne RX, claiming the company is responsible for his mother’s death.

Court documents show the company argued that the bottles were properly labeled and did not have Bertha’s name on them, so she should have known not to take the pills.

The family said she had been receiving her medications the same way from the same company with no issues for more than a year.

“Why would she think this time something would be different?” Pitts said.

“It’s not about money. It’s about justice,” Small added.

This case is now headed to a jury trial in federal district court.

CBS 17 reached out to WellDyne RX for comment but has not heard back.

The plaintiffs are hoping this is an eye-opening case for the industry to create more checks and balances to keep this from happening again.

“Mail-order pharmacies are becoming more prevalent and becoming one of the ways that seniors primarily rely on getting their medications,” Pitts said. “It is so important for these mail-order pharmacies to make sure that the medications they’re sending to these geriatric patients are correct.”

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now