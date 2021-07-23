5 years later, man charged in deadly double shooting outside Fayetteville strip club is extradited

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The man charged in a 2016 murder in Fayetteville was extradited from Georgia on Thursday, police said.

Derek Terrill Tolliver, 31, was extradited from Savannah, Georgia, to the Cumberland County Detention Center. He was charged with the March 2016 murder of Emanuel Blowe, a news release from Fayetteville police said.

The deadly shooting happened on March 26, 2016, at a strip club along the 1200 block of Bragg Boulevard. Police arrived around 2:30 a.m. to find two men who had been shot.

Blowe died at the hospital while the other victim’s injuries were described at the time as non-life-threatening.

Tolliver was charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held on no bond.

Furthermore, Marshall Allen Bish was arrested less than a week after the double shooting. Police said he was Tolliver’s getaway driver.