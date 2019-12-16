50-year-old man charged with vandalizing Fayetteville cemetery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The suspect accused of vandalizing headstones and gravesides at a Fayetteville cemetery has been identified and arrested, police confirmed.

Raymond Alexander Goodwyn, 50, was arrested on December 11 for felony damaging a gravesite/casket. He is being held on a $3,000 unsecured bond, Fayetteville police said Monday.

Lafayette Memorial Park took to Facebook to announce the arrest of a suspect after graves at the cemetery were vandalized over Thanksgiving and the weeks following. Fayetteville police confirmed the arrest to CBS 17.

Families that were affected by were notified, according to the post.

Police say vandalism equated to $25,000 in damages to grave statues and markers.

