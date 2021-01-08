500 given COVID-19 vaccine at clinic in Fayetteville; more clinics planned for next week

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Health Department says 500 people received their COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic at the Crown Expo Center Friday.

The department was planning to give 300 doses Friday, but the demand was so high they say they were able to get another 200 people vaccinated.

Cumberland County Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Green says it takes a team effort between nurses, registration staff, first responders and volunteers to make things run smoothly.

“So that when they get here we can move the line as quickly as we can,” Dr. Green said.

The clinic started at 9 a.m. About 135 people were vaccinated by 11 a.m.

More volunteers are needed to help next week, officials say.

“We are notified by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service week to week how many doses that we are allocated that week,” said Ashley Curtice, Cumberland County Health Department deputy health director. “I think the challenging part is staff resources – we need a lot of people to do a lot of different jobs, so we would like to put out an all call for volunteers.”

Those who received the vaccine said they were glad to get it.

“I’m really grateful that the elderly and the first responders and everyone else who’s coming up has the opportunity to get the vaccine,” Marian Brown said as she waited in line to get her vaccine.

Veteran Raymond Matsumura, 86, says he was getting vaccinated “just be on the safe side – so far I’ve been fortunate.”

There will be other clinics at the Crown Expo Center next Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.