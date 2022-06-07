FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A community-based advisory group approved the recommended distribution total of $50,000 in grant awards to 32 applicants.

The microgrant program targets crime reduction in the 28301, 28303, 28305 and 28314 zip codes by supporting ideas, activities and programs led by individuals and organizations who might not always be eligible to receive traditional grant awards.

“One thing we know is crime is something that will never stop,” Demetria Murphy said, who is with the Youth Diverse Intervention Group, Heal The Ville. “Our goal and our job is to decrease it and to remove it away from our youth.”

The maximum first-round award for an individual or community group was $1,500. The maximum award for a non-profit or a group that partners with a non-profit was $5,000. First-round tier one recipients who show proof of progress will be eligible for larger grant awards in rounds to follow.

Four award distribution rounds will provide a total of up to $200,000 to recipients. The application for the second round will open in the fall.

Applicants will need to reapply for each round to be eligible for additional awards.

Successful applicants will demonstrate inclusivity, collaboration, use of existing resources and innovation in their submissions that address criteria such as conflict resolution/mediation, community crime prevention, opportunities for youth/families/parents, family stability, supporting upward mobility and implicit bias and diversity.

Other organization representatives like Michael Gales with My Future is Brite hopes to get our military involved. He’s working to get Fort Bragg soldiers into the schools to be mentors to students.

Other potential projects and ideas include adding security cameras in neighborhoods and anti-bullying workshops.

A list of the first round of microgrant winners, projects and award amounts is available here.