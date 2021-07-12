53-year-old inmate found dead in Cumberland County Detention Center, sheriff says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway after a 53-year-old man was found dead in a cell in the Cumberland County Detention Center on Monday.

Sheriff Ennis Wright said Jeffrey Williams, of Raeford, was found unresponsive in a single-person cell at the detention center.

Williams had been taken into custody on Sunday by Fayetteville police on a failure to appear charge out of Hoke County, Wright said.

The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.