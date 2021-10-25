6 displaced following large fire at Fayetteville apartment building, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Six people are without a home Monday morning following a large fire at an apartment building in Fayetteville, according to a report from the Fayetteville Fire Department.

The fire was reported at approximately 2:30 a.m. at a home that had been converted into apartments in the 1500-block of Fort Bragg Road, officials said.

First arriving fire units reported a structure fire with “a large volume of fire visible on arrival,” the report stated. A working fire was declared and multiple additional units were called to the scene.

The fire took just short of 25 minutes to get under control, according to fire officials.

Fayetteville PWC has been called in to shut down power to the building while fire crews continue to perform salvage and overhaul operations, officials said.

The fire caused approximately $125,000 in damage to the home in the Haymount subdivision and resulted in six people being displaced, the report showed.

The American Red Cross has been called in to assist the impacted families.

No residents or firefighters were injured in the fire.

Fort Bragg Road was shut down as of 5 a.m. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

An investigation into where and how the fire started will begin once fire crews have completed all operations, according to officials.