FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Six people were displaced from their apartment homes after a fire just after midnight early Sunday morning, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

At about 12:10 a.m., fire crews said they were called to the 1120 block of East Morgan Street in reference to a structure fire.

When they arrived, they said they found a single-story, eight-unit apartment building with smoke and fire coming from one of the apartments.

Crews called additional units to assist, according to the fire department.

Fire officials said all occupants were evacuated from the building safely and there were no injuries.

They said the fire was extinguished and six people were displaced.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist.

Officials said the origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.