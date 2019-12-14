6 Fort Bragg pilots to perform helicopter flyover before Army-Navy game

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/WNCN) – Six pilots based out of Fort Bragg will perform a flyover Saturday afternoon before the Army-Navy football game.

Maj. Anthony Fuscellaro, who is also a Philadelphia native, will maneuver. He said precision is key.

“Precise is exactly the right word. Everything has to be coordinated,” he said.

The six AH-64 Apache helicopters will be only about 40 feet from one another as they fly 1,000 feet over Lincoln Financial Field.

“Every one of these pilots has to fully understand exactly what is going to happen,” Fuscellaro said. He will be the first pilot in the first chopper during the maneuver.

The pilots from the 82nd Aviation Regiment are some of the first ones to support ground troops when the country is entering combat. The Apache helicopters are nicknamed “the guardians.”

For Fuscellaro, this is the first time his family and much of the public will be able to see what he does for work.

“For me this is an absolute bucket list item. So being able to integrate not only where I went to college, where I grew up and what I do as a professional is a phenomenal event,” he said.

The Army-Navy game will kick off at 3 p.m. on CBS 17.

