FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Seven people were displaced in a house fire Wednesday morning, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

At about 10:48 a.m., fire crews said they were called to the 1600 block of Baysden Court in reference to a residential fire.

They said no one was injured in the fire. One adult and six children were displayed, according to fire officials.

They said the American Red Cross was contacted to assist with their displacement.