6 shot at bonfire after fight escalates in Cumberland County

AUTRYVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Six people were shot after two men got into a fight at a bonfire late Saturday night in Cumberland County, deputies say.

The incident was reported at 11:57 p.m. at 10101 Gip Road in Autryville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

“Detectives investigating the event found a large group of people who had gathered for a bonfire,” the news release said. “An argument between two males broke into a fight which ended with the shooting.”

Several people were interviewed Sunday by detectives. No arrests were announced in the news release, but officials said “one of the shooters has been identified.”

The injuries of the victims were not believed to be life-threatening.

No other information was released.