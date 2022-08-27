FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say six people were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run late Friday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., officers say they were called to a crash at the intersection of Stoney Point Road and Gillis Hill Road.

Investigators say the crash was a hit-and-run.

Six people were taken to the hospital and are all in stable condition, according to reports.

Officers closed the inbound lane of the intersection while members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit investigated the crash.

They continue to investigate the cause and events leading up to the crash.

Police plan to release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant L. Donegain at 910-489-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by clicking here to complete the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the free “P3 Tips” app. It is available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.