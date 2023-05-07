FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they are looking for a driver who hit and killed a man along the road early Sunday morning.

At about 8:15 a.m., officers said they were called to Bunch Road near Dusty Edge Trail in reference to an unconscious man laying in a field.

When they arrived, they said EMS pronounced him dead.

Police identified the victim as 61-year-old Elijah Alphonso Hair, of Fayetteville.

The police department’s traffic unit investigated the incident.

Investigators said they believe a dark-colored SUV or a larger dark-colored vehicle hit Hair on Bunce Road near Dusty Edge Trail and fled from the scene.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

The investigation is ongoing, according to the police department.

Police plan to release additional information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.