$6M in repairs underway at Fort Bragg Fire Station 7

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN)- Fort Bragg firefighters are happy one of their stations is getting a much-needed renovation after years of being put off.

Hundreds of work orders have been filed over the years at Fort Bragg Fire Station 7.

The station, located at Pope Air Field, is one of the places soldiers fly out of for missions around the world.

The station was built in 1956. Over last few years, major problems have been documented, from mold, sewer and exhaust issues, to cramped spaces that don’t leave firefighters enough space to live and work comfortably.

Last year, the army approved 6 million dollars worth of repairs which are underway now.

“Just like every other mission we have we find a way we overcome it. In spite of a lot of the problem we had we were still able to meet mission requirements, and that shows the character of the guys and gals that work here at Fort Bragg,” said Assistant Chief of Operations Fort Bragg Fire and Emergency Services Kevin Prevatte.

The fire station renovations are expected to be finished by the fall of 2021.

Until then, firefighters are using a nearby building.