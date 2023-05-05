FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Another Fayetteville woman has been charged with trespassing on a school bus, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaime Bertha Sheppard, 40, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. on Friday, deputies said. She was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and later released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. She has a court date at 9 a.m. on June 7 in the Cumberland County Courthouse.

Sheppard is the sixth woman to be charged with trespassing on a school bus in the county this year.

“We want to inform the public and parents that school personnel and students with a right to be on the bus are the only ones allowed to be on the bus. While parents can walk their children to the bus, they are not allowed to enter it,” the sheriff’s office stated in the news release about the arrest.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Operations Division at (910) 677-5426 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).